Bajaj-Triumph Roadster and Scrambler Motorcycles India Launch Later This Year: Report

Bajaj- Triumph are set to roll out two new motorcycles this year: the Roadster and the Scrambler. The bikes will be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Maharashtra. According to a report in Gaadiwaadi, both the Scrambler and Roadster are expected to make their debut around the festive season. The models are some of the most anticipated motorcycles by consumers and are expected to be launched later this year.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle Spied Ahead Of Official Launch, Check Expected Price And Specs

Few details have been revealed about the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles. It is being speculated that the Bajaj-Triumph Roadster and Scrambler will come with a 250 cc and a 400 cc powerplant while pitched against Royal Enfield’s entry-level 350 cc motorcycles. The 250cc version is expected to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh, as reported by Gaadiwaadi. The 400cc version is expected to cost over Rs 3 lakh.

The two-wheelers will feature dual channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and all-digital instrument cluster. The Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler will also get dual purpose tyres.

Bajaj and Triumph had announced their partnership in 2017. But the launch of their first product was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bajaj has announced that the first model from its alliance with Triumph will be out this year. The company also announced that it will take over all service operations and sales for Triumph in the country. Triumph’s India operations will be run under Bajaj’s Probiking business.

Bajaj and Triumph had earlier announced that they would launch multiple products with displacements between 200cc and 700cc.

Bajaj is hoping to expand Triumph’s dealer network to 120 cities over the next two years. Interestingly, the Bajaj and Triumph-branded motorcycles will not be kept under the same roof. The Triumph operations will be run independently. The new showrooms will remain “exclusive to the brand” and will be created “in line with Triumph’s global standards” as per a press release.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto had expressed his excitement about the tie up with Triumph and said: “We are very excited that the time to bring the results of the joint work of Triumph and Bajaj Auto teams is drawing closer. We welcome the Triumph dealerships into the Bajaj Auto family and offer them an opportunity to further build their business as the portfolio expands. We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles.”

Read all the Latest Auto News here