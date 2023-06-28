CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Unveiled; Price, Features, Engine and More
1-MIN READ

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Unveiled; Price, Features, Engine and More

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 01:02 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X (Photo: Triumph)



Bajaj Triumph Bike Launch Event: The all-new Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X will be launched in India on July 5, 2023

The all-new Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are finally here! The 400cc duo has made its world premiere in London while they will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. Both the motorcycles have been conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come with a 16,000 km service interval with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400

It would be among the brand’s roadster range which already comprises of Speed Twin 900 and 1200. The Speed 400 gets a brand-new single engine platform along with an all-new engine with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets dual-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available. Flaunting the signature Triumph silhouette and sculpted fuel tank, it boasts of factory fitted security and all-LED lighting. The trademark black powder-coated engine casings and gold anodised forks are offered as standard.

first published:June 28, 2023, 00:17 IST
