Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch and Price Reveal Tomorrow

Triumph Motorcycles, in association with Bajaj, has unveiled its most affordable yet incredibly powerful machines – the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The official price for both motorcycles will be revealed tomorrow in the country.

Both motorcycles are based on the iconic Bonneville series, embodying the essence of Triumph.

Launch Date and Price Details for the New Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycles

Pre-bookings for these remarkable machines are already underway, with the Speed 400 anticipated to start at an enticing price of Rs 2.9 lakh, while the Scrambler 400 X might bear a price tag of Rs 3.2 lakh (both ex-showroom). Once launched, these bikes will go head-to-head with formidable competitors such as the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, BMW G 310 R, Zontes GK350, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Yezdi Scrambler, and the Honda CB350RS.

What to Expect From the Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycles

Sporting a sleek, muscular, and compact design language, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X exude an exquisite neo-retro style. These bikes possess an air of premium sophistication, reminiscent of their larger siblings, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the Scrambler 1200.

Under the hood, both motorcycles house a potent 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, generating an impressive 39.4 bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. Additionally, these powerhouses come equipped with advanced rider aids, including switchable traction control, ride-by-wire technology, and dual-channel ABS.

Why are People Excited About the Launch?

The launch of Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X has sparked immense excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide. This collaboration between Bajaj and Triumph, renowned for their engineering prowess, promises to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance. The Speed 400, a sleek street bike, is expected to captivate riders with its power and agility. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400X is set to conquer off-road terrains with its rugged design and versatility.