Bajaj-Triumph Targets Sales of Nearly 50K Mid-Sized Bikes in Global Markets This Year

The luxury two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph finally launched the 400cc bike under the name Speed 400x in India. The motorcycle has been built in partnership with homegrown brand Bajaj Auto, and comes at a starting price of Rs Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10000 customers. It has been reported that the company aims to produce or sell a total 45,000 to 50,000 units of the bikes globally in the upcoming FY24.

The report says that ever since the Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400x‘s price was announced, the booking mark reached 2500, and the number is still climbing.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400x Response

Reacting the about the bikes at the launch event, Bajaj Auto’s ED, Rakesh Sharma told the reporters that the company has a planned production capacity of 5000 units monthly. He also showed confidence in utilizing this capacity. He also informed that the brand is receiving an overwhelming response for the Speed 400x model.

He said, authorized dealers are flooded with multiple calls, where the customers kept on asking them about the availability and delivery of vehicles. We will start with 5000 units monthly, if needed, we will increase it further, depending upon the future demands, Sharma added.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X Launched (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18.com)Sharma also said if the brand continues to get a positive response as of now, there would be a situation where interested customers might see a waiting period of 2-3 months in the future.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler 400 price

While the company has launched Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400x in India at Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10000 customers, Scrambler 400’s launch and price announcement will take place in October, this year.