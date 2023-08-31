Bangalore Airport: International Flights Take-Off From Terminal 2 Delayed, Here's Why

In an unexpected turn of events, the anticipated international flight operations shift from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been put on hold due to incomplete preparations at the new terminal.

A total of 27 international carriers were supposed to relocate to Terminal 2 on Thursday, marking a significant move in the airport’s operational landscape. However, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the expert handlers of KIA, have decided to temporarily halt the process.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BIAL addressed the matter, stating, “The slated transition of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on the highly-anticipated date of August 31, 2023, has encountered an unforeseen delay."

The spokesperson further highlighted that after due consultations with regulatory authorities, BIAL will unveil a revised date for the seamless shift of international operations.

For the time being, the international operations will continue from the Terminal 1. Furthermore, the representative shared the general feeling of regret for any inconveniences brought on while also thanking passengers for their understanding and patience during this unplanned pause.

Besides this, the spokesperson has urged all passengers planning on travelling internationally to get in touch with their respective airlines directly for any more information or questions about the delay. The BIAL team is dedicated to fulfilling this commitment as soon as possible. The transition in operations holds the potential to elevate travel experiences for passengers.