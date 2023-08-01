Bangalore-Based Exponent Energy Unveils 15-Minute Rapid Charging Tech for EVs, Details Inside

Bengaluru-based startup, Exponent Energy, has unveiled its groundbreaking fast-charging technology, promising a mere 15-minute charge time for any vehicle using its revolutionary battery management system and charger.

Unlike other companies, Exponent Energy does not manufacture cells in-house. Instead, it employs a unique battery pack design and a bespoke battery management system, setting it apart in the industry. However, the real star of the show is the incorporation of an innovative HVAC (heating, ventilation & air-conditioning) system, specifically designed to prevent the cells from overheating during rapid charging.

The company proudly asserts that over a whopping 3,000 rapid charging cycles, their battery pack’s deterioration was merely 13 percent, which remarkably stands at half of the industry average.

The HVAC system, an integral part of Exponent Energy’s stationary charger, is a key contributor to the groundbreaking performance, ensuring the battery pack remains resilient even amidst frequent rapid charging. The system employs a unique combination of Exponent’s proprietary software, expertly balancing the voltage supply, and a circulation of cold water, maintaining the battery pack’s temperature at a cool 10 degrees Celsius.

At present, the technology exclusively caters to fixed chargers, with portable chargers not yet on the table for consumers. With 30 charging stations already operational in Bengaluru, 20 of which are privately owned, Exponent Energy has ambitious plans to expand its reach to other major cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai, in the current calendar year.

The company currently offers two sizes of chargers - intracity and intercity. Today, lucky spectators witnessed the intracity charger in action as it flawlessly topped up an 8kWh battery in an electric three-wheeler within an impressive 15 minutes. As enthusiasts eagerly await further details, Exponent Energy assured that the intercity charger is under development and will be unveiled soon, setting the stage for even more exciting advancements in electric vehicle charging technology.