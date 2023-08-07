bangalore-chennai-bullet-train-project-gains-momentum-land-surveys-aerial-scans

The eagerly awaited Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train project, designed to revolutionize travel between the southern state capitals, is surging ahead with impressive strides.

Presently, land survey operations are in full swing, paving the way for the forthcoming aerial survey set to commence imminently.

Furthermore, a Hyderabad-based firm has been entrusted with the crucial task of conducting comprehensive satellite and land surveys. Once these surveys conclude, the next milestone involves drafting a meticulous and intricate Detailed Project Report (DPR), all set to breathe life into this groundbreaking vision.

In a noteworthy accomplishment, the land survey spanning from Chennai to Kolar has already been successfully completed, marking a significant step forward in this monumental project.

Several years ago, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) set the groundwork for the creation of this eagerly awaited high-speed rail network. After conducting an analytical ridership research, NHSRCL began a thorough investigation of a number of high-speed routes, with Mysuru-Chennai standing out as one of the top contenders.

At present, the swiftest mode of rail travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru is the Vande Bharat Express, which completes the journey in a span of two hours. Similarly, this very train takes approximately 4.25 hours to traverse the route to Chennai. The revolutionary high-speed corridor envisages a remarkable reduction in travel time between Mysuru and Chennai, drastically condensing the journey to a mere 1.10 minutes for a distance spanning 435 km.

A ridership study marks a crucial stage in the project’s timeframe and is of utmost significance in determining the project’s course. Here are some reasons why this survey is crucial to the implementation of the bullet train:

The survey’s meticulous analysis of traffic data will render valuable insights into potential demand and ridership projections for the ambitious high-speed rail corridors. Comprehensive Data Pool: Traffic data harvested over the last five years from toll plazas dotting the Bengaluru-Chennai highway, coupled with concurrent rail and air travel data, will collectively inform the study’s findings.

The comprehensive survey draws from an array of data sources, encompassing inputs from government and private bus operators, alongside vehicle registration records spanning the last five years. Fare Structuring Precision: Notably, the survey’s outcomes will play a pivotal role in shaping the bullet train’s fare structure, leveraging insights from the Willingness to Pay (WTP) factor.

An impressive endeavor is on the horizon, as the survey seeks to compile a robust dataset, aiming to collate no less than 6,000 valid samples. This treasure trove of information will be sourced from an array of pivotal locales, including long-distance upper-class trains, bustling airports, bustling bus terminals, and strategically positioned toll plazas. Insights gleaned from this expansive collection will undoubtedly fuel the relentless progress of the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train.