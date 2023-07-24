Bangalore Metro: Jayadeva Junction Interchange Station Set to Open by End of 2023

In a groundbreaking development, Bangalore is all set to witness the grand opening of its largest Metro station, the multi-level interchange station at Jayadeva Junction on Bannerghatta Road by the end of 2023.

Designed to be a part of both the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra and the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, this colossal transport hub boasts the capacity to handle a staggering 25,000 passengers during peak hours.

Officials from the esteemed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) proudly shared that an impressive 90 percent of the station’s construction is already completed, and the total built-up area spans an expansive 19,826 square meters. After facing some delays, BMRCL has set its sights on a 2023 target for the grand opening of the Yellow Line, while the Pink Line is projected to grace the cityscape by March 2025.

Speaking on the monumental project, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez revealed, “Jayadeva Metro station is part of the two new lines proposed under Phase II of Namma Metro. One of the lines from RV Road to Bommasandra will be opened by the end of the year, encompassing a total of 16 stations, including the impressive Jayadeva station."

The Yellow Line promises an extraordinary double-decker flyover, catering to both road traffic and Metro trains, revolutionizing travel for commuters arriving from the Ragigudda side. This innovative interchange station will truly come into its own when the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara opens its doors for commercial operations, setting new benchmarks in seamless connectivity.

As the Yellow Line, extending to the bustling IT corridor of Electronics City, opens up, Bengaluru will proudly flaunt not one, but three impressive interchange Metro stations. The RV Road station will emerge as the third interchange station, seamlessly connecting the Yellow Line with the Green Line (Silk Institute to Nagasandra). In a remarkable projection, BMRCL anticipates that the Yellow Line’s inauguration will boost Metro ridership by an impressive 2 lakh commuters.

The construction of the Jayadeva interchange station was no small feat, with BMRCL taking on multiple challenges head-on. Opting to minimize land acquisition, the agency made the bold decision to demolish a decade-old flyover and replace it with the grand multi-level station in 2015-16.

Despite the complexity of the project and the high volume of traffic in the area, BMRCL persevered, unveiling the first-ever use of precast double T-girders in Namma Metro, streamlining the construction process. Additionally, the station’s upper corridor, situated atop the double-decker flyover, will soar to an impressive 34 meters above the underpass, truly symbolizing Bangalore’s grand vision for its future transportation.

As the end of 2023 approaches, Bangalore’s skyline eagerly awaits the debut of the magnificent Jayadeva Junction Interchange Station, poised to redefine the city’s commute and usher in a new era of modern, efficient transportation. Stay tuned for this remarkable milestone in Bengaluru’s journey towards a brighter, interconnected tomorrow!