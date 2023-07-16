Bangalore Metro: Trial Runs on Two New Lines Starting from Aug 22, Confirms BMRCL

To provide a better and seamless travel expirence to passengers, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to kickstart the trial of two new lines from next month. While confirming the news, BMRCL has informed that to facilitate commuters with more travel options, both lines will start working by the end of August 2023.

Commenting about the same, BMRCL’s managing director, Anjum Parwez told the media that the metro trial run on the Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km) sections will start together on August 22, 2023. He said the authorities have all the roadmap, under which both the whole East-West corridor (Purple Line) would be fully operation by the mentioned deadline.

Trial Runs on Two New Lines Starting

Parwez also highlighted that in order to check the schedule of dimensions (distance between the track’s centre and nearest structure) on both the sections, a test run will be taking place by August 15, where a team would be carrying the frame of the metro on a trolley. The decision on this has been made to make sure that there would be no structural problem at the time of the trial run, Parwez added.

BMRCL on Trial Runs of Two New Lines

In addition, Parwez also confirmed that from August 22, a trial run with a single six-coach train will be organized on the Kengeri-Challanghata and Byaphanahalli-KR Pura metro section. Amid this, the BMRCL authority also putting all the paperwork together, which is required for the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to inspect both the section, says Parwez.

Purple Line Metro Stretch

Meanwhile, a 39.4 km long stretch on the Purple Line is currently in use, and connects Whitefield (Kadugodi) to the KR Pura section and Byaphanahalli to Kengeri. It has been reported that the passengers, who commute daily to locations like Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi, face a lot of inconvenience by the gap between KR Pura and Byappanahalli. Once the missing section will be built, and start its operations, it will provide more option with easy access to commuters for the travel in Whitefield and the neighboring areas.