Batik Air Starts Direct Flights Between Chennai-Medan, Details Here

Batik Air, a member of the Lion Air Group has started direct flight connectivity between Chennai and Medan, Indonesia from August 11, the airliner said. It announced the opening of a new route connecting Chennai directly to Medan through Kualanamu International Airport.

The flight also connects directly to Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lombok, Labuan Bajo, a company statement said.

Tamil Nadu and Indonesia have strong ties in various fields, engaging in trade and facilitating significant economic exchanges. Cultural and linguistic diversity further strengthens the close bond between the two regions, it noted.

“Flying with Batik Air is a unique experience for Tamil Nadu passengers as they immerse themselves in the Indonesian ambiance right from the moment they step on board." the airliner said.

With Airbus 320-200 and Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, Batik Air offers unforgettable experience in both business and economy class for the passengers.