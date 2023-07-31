BCAS Announces 'Aviation Security Culture Week' at Rajasthan Airports, Details Here

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will observe ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ at all the airports in Rajasthan from July 31, an official said on Sunday.

“The objective of the week is to inculcate security-related awareness and identify the possible security concerns at a preliminary level,” the official said.

Various programmes will be organised during the week for the passengers and all other airport stakeholders on the theme “See it, Say it, Secure it", Dhara Singh, Regional Director of BCAS Jaipur said in a release.

“The motive is to strengthen the security consciousness of every single person working or entering the airport,” he added.

Activities like awareness sessions, quiz contests, reward and recognition, walkathon, visit of school children to the airport, distribution of lapels and badges, dog show, various passenger engagement activities, seminars and talk shows will be held during the week.