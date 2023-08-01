BCAS Asks Airports Across India to Stop Promoting Ads At Security Checks, Here's Why

In order to create awareness among the flyers regarding what not to carry inside the luggage, the Aviation security body Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday informed all the airports across the country to not promote any kind of advertisement or commercial at security checks. BCAS said the space will be used to educate people about prohibited items that are not allowed onboard.

The decision has been taken by the BCAS after continuously witnessing more than 25,000 prohibited items inside flyers’ bags on a daily basis. It has been reported that the idea has been initiated to use the space at the security check-ins in a different manner as a lot of flyers spend a decent time in queues before undergoing pre-embarkation security checks (PESC).

No Ads or Commercials at Security Checks

The strategy might help them to remember what they should not carry on their future travel. BCAS also said if the prohibition would decrease inside the passenger’s bag, it would save a lot of time and energy for security personnel.

Here’s What BCAS’s DG Zulfiqar Hasan Says About Devlopment

Informing about the same, BCAS’s DG Zulfiqar Hasan said that on average, there are more than 4.8 lakh passengers take 3,300 flights (numbers are growing with the passing day) in India, and it takes almost three minutes per bag to detect and remove prohibited items. If one would analyze, 25,000 items would take somewhere around 75,000 minutes or 1,250 hours. If the mentioned time would be invested in addressing the serious concern, it could stop bigger threats, Hasan added.

Common Prohibited Items

As per the details shared by officials, they usually find the most commonly prohibited item is lighter. Apart from this, 22 percent of the time, people get caught with scissors, 16 percent with Knives, and 14 percent with liquids, which are not allowed onboard. The list also includes power banks, loose batteries, laptops, and another sharp objects that might create problems inside the plane.