Bengaluru Airport Set To Introduce Changi-Like 'Garden Pavilions', Details Inside

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to provide an enhanced experience for travellers with the construction of two unique structures known as ‘Garden Pavilions.’

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which is behind this project, aims to offer passengers a 360-degree panoramic view and create a similar experience to the viewing gallery at Singapore’s Changi, one of the world’s most beautiful airports.

The Garden Pavilions will stand tall at 40 meters within the international section of Terminal 2 (T2). Passengers will have the opportunity to witness planes taking off and landing from this elevated vantage point. In addition to the pavilions, BIAL plans to install a monumental sculpture, approximately 20 meters high, in the forest belt of T2, further enhancing the airport’s ambiance.

Hari Marar, the Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), expressed his excitement about this new addition, stating, “International passengers will soon be able to ascend to the magnificent 40-meter-high ‘Garden Pavilions,’ where a delightful lounge experience awaits them. They can savor a meal, soak in the ambiance, and relish a refreshing drink, all while taking their time before their flight. This elevated viewpoint offers a magnificent 360-degree vista, allowing guests to witness the bustling activity of the airport from every angle.”

The construction of these impressive structures is being carried out by Milestone, a Bengaluru-based firm specialising in facades. The design of the pavilions resembles inverted bamboo baskets, adding a touch of uniqueness to the airport’s landscape. According to a spokesperson from Milestone, the first pavilion is nearly complete, with 95 percent of the work finished, while the second pavilion is approximately 40 percent complete. This concept of a viewing gallery within an airport is a first of its kind in India.

International passengers will have access to these pavilions after completing the check-in process, as a pathway will connect the boarding area to the Garden Pavilions. Apart from the panoramic views, the pavilions will offer a range of amenities, including a treetop outdoor lounge, indoor restaurant, garden bridge, exhibition centers, and retail shops. These additions aim to create an extraordinary experience for passengers at the Bengaluru airport, further establishing its reputation as a world-class aviation hub.