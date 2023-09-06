Bengaluru Auto Union To Launch Last-Mile Connectivity App Tomorrow

In an effort to enhance auto-rickshaw connectivity across metro stations in Bengaluru, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) is set to launch a commuter-friendly application named Metro Mitra on September 6.

The app was previously slated to be introduced in August, but the launch got delayed due to the development process. The platform aims to provide daily commuters with last-mile connectivity, making travel more convenient from every metro station in the city.

Interestingly, customers are not always required to download the Metro Mitra app to access its features. They can also book an auto ride by only scanning a QR code, which will be displayed outside the metro stations. However, this app can only be used to request a ride from or to a metro station in Bengaluru, unlike other aggregator applications.

The ARDU of Bengaluru has developed the Metro Mitra app, together with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Both organisations intended to create a platform that would enable Namma metro commuters to book auto trips to any destination. Most of the auto drivers across Bengaluru refuse to accept short trips from metro stations. The Metro Mitra app is expected to resolve the issue since it will offer auto rides to any place in the government-fixed fares.

Once a passenger opens the Metro Mitra app or scans the QR code, it will land them on a web page. The customer can find all prominent destinations within five kilometres of the metro station listed on the page. After the person selects his final destination or types the address in the designated column, the app will generate a one-time password and send it to the customer via message.

Auto drivers who have installed the application on their mobile phones will immediately receive a notification regarding the requested ride. The rider who accepts the request will immediately reach the source destination to pick up the customer.

The government-mandated metre rate will be used to determine how much the auto driver will charge the commuter. The passenger will also be charged an additional fee of Rs 10 for the maintenance of the Metro Mitra app.

The service will initially be offered for trips to and from metro stations. The ARDU aims to start offering trips from prominent places to metro stations in the coming months. Moreover, the auto union is rumoured to be in discussions with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to incorporate “Metro Mitra" services with its WhatsApp chatbox for ticket booking.