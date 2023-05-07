Bengaluru: Big Relief for Namma Metro Commuters, Work Starts on KR Puram Railway FOB

With an end to the long-standing disagreement between the South Western Railway (SWR) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the construction of the foot overbridge (FOB) between KR Puram railway station and Metro stations has finally started. Notably, the FOB, which will be a major relief to KR Puram Metro commuters, will be constructed in a total of three phases.

It will help to connect the Purple Line station and Blue Line station to the other side of the road and further link the renovated KR Puram railway station to all the other metro stations. This comes days after a stand-off between the SWR and BMRCL regarding the land acquisition was finally resolved, resulting in both sides agreeing to each other’s conditions.

SWR and BMRCL agree on land acquisition conditions:

As per the latest developments, the South Western Railway (SWR) has agreed to give away BMRCL 3,600 square metres in the parking lot near KR Puram railway station’s Platform No 4. The BMRCL has also agreed to give the railways an equal amount of land acquired from the BDA, said M S Channappagoudar, Executive Director (Land Acquisition), BMRCL, as reported by the Deccan Herald.

The BMRCL will use 200 square metres from the SWR-allotted area to build the FOB landing. The remaining plot will be used to widen the Old Madras Road stretch running from Tin Factory to KR Puram.

As a result of this, while the preliminary work on the FOB has already begun, the road-widening work will start after SWR allots the land as agreed during the negotiations.

As reported by the Times of India, BMRCL chief PRO, Yashvanth Chavan said that the planning is still underway for the construction work of the FOB. He did not divulge more details about the project completion or its phases.

Kusuma Hariprasad, additional divisional railway manager, noted that BMRCL is yet to pay the land licensing charges. “Since BMRCL has not paid the licensing fee, SWR has advised them to halt construction and only resume once the fee is paid," she said, adding that a written communication will be sent to BMRCL in this regard.

