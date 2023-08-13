Bengaluru Metro: Govt Planning Expansion to Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, and Hoskote

Karnataka government has been putting efforts to provide seamless transportation to the public in the state. To achieve this goal, the concerned authorities have been working to expand Namma Metro stations by adding more towns to its network.

Recently, it has been reported that the Bengaluru metro authorities considering adding four outlying towns to their service that will include Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Hoskote and Devanahalli.

Bengaluru Metro Expansion Plan

In order to turn this into reality, a meeting has been organized, which was attended by chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress MLAs from Bengaluru Rural. Many MLAs who participated in the meeting showed the green signal to the project and said the expansion of Namma Metro will surely improve Bengaluru’s connectivity, which will eventually provide a big relief to the traffic on roads.

Bengaluru Metro Will Reduce Traffic congestion

It has been reported that there are thousands of commuters who take the local transport in these towns daily. They often faced a lot of difficulties due to the huge traffic on roads or even boarding the local busses. If the government will consider the expansion of the Namma Metro service in these towns, it will greatly benefit the public, and reduce a large number of Traffic congestion on roads.

Bengaluru Metro Network

As per the current budget, currently, the Bengaluru Metro network has been spread across 69.66 km. The operation parts include a 39.34 km East-West corridor, which connects to Krishnarajapura to Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station, 25.63 km long metro stretch from East Baiyappanahalli to West Kengeri Terminal. Apart from this, there is an additional 30.32 km long stretch North-South corridor, where the train runs from North Nagasandra to South Silk Institute.