Bengaluru Metro: New Line to Open for Public in September, Says Karnataka CM

In an unexpected turn of events, the eagerly awaited Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapuram metro segment on the city’s vibrant purple line is set to be operational in September instead of the previously anticipated August launch, as revealed by Karnataka’s dynamic chief minister, Siddaramaiah.

Making this announcement on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day at the illustrious Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, the chief minister also proudly declared that Bengaluru’s metro network ranks second in the nation.

Bengaluru Metro: Routes

Siddaramaiah highlighted that the sprawling metro train network in Bengaluru currently spans a commendable 69.66km, providing an essential lifeline to around 6.1 lakh daily commuters.

The eagerly awaited extensions of the Kengeri-Challaghatta and Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapuram lines are slated to grace the city’s landscape by this September. Further boosting connectivity, the Nagasandra-Madavara expansion is diligently progressing and is expected to reach completion by December this year.

The Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapuram metro line in Bengaluru started its trial run at the end of July, and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is continuously keeping an eye on it. Before the inauguration, test runs are done to examine the track alignment, speed, civil interface, and other technical issues. The load test was conducted on the Open Web Grinder (OWG), installed atop the Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli. Later, the line will be examined by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), who will then approve the inauguration.

The Whitefield neighbourhood will be connected to Kengeri, Mysore Road, Majestic, and other areas of central and south Bengaluru by this two-kilometre stretch of the purple line.

The Whitefield - KR Puram line was started by the previous BJP-led administration, which underwent criticism for failing to complete construction on this crucial stretch. The BMRCL then explained that permission from Indian Railways was required in order to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station. The only metro station between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli will be Jyotipuram.

The deadlines are getting longer each month despite the fact that demand for adding the missing link of the purple line has been rising continuously. The opening of The missing link was initially scheduled for June but was moved to August.

The chief minister also stated that the new line between RV Road and Bommanahalli and the Nagasandra-Madavara extension of the Namma metro’s green line is also anticipated to be operational by the end of this year, December 2023.