Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line Services To Remain Suspended on Aug 10, 11, and 14

In a move to expand the metro network and clear the planned signaling maintenance work, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that the service of the purple line will remain suspended between 5 am to 7 am on August 10, 11, and 14 at some stations.

It has been reported by the railway management that during the mentioned time, the transport service at multiple stations including Swami Vivekananda Road, Baiyappanahalli, Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro stations, and K R Puram, will stay suspended, asking commuters to plan their accordingly.

Check Operational Metro Stations

While confirming the news through an official statement, BMCL says that the passengers still will be able to commute on Kengeri Metro stations and Swami Vivekananda Road as it will remain operational during this time.

As per the detail shared by the metro rail authorities, it has informed that Kengeri to Challaghatta, the train only will be operated from 5 am to 7 am on August 14. Interested commuters can board the train for the route between Vijayanagar Metro Station and Baiyappanahalli.

Regular Service To Begin When?

The official statement also highlighted that the regular train service will start working normally after 7 am between Balyappanahalli and Kengeri Metro Stations and also between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi). And, will remain operational till their usual time.

Green Line Service

Amid this, BMRCL reported that the signaling maintenance work will not impact work in Green Line as it will continue to provide service to the commuters as per its timetable. Bangalore Metro also apologized for the inconvenience caused by signal maintenance work.