Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Bus Fares Hiked, Check New Fares Here

The bus fares between Bengaluru and Mysuru gets a hike. Having said that, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) took this decision to raise the bus fare immediately after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting tolls on the newly constructed 199 km Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway.

Now people travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru on state-run buses will have to pay an increased amount from now on. The raise in the fare is applicable to all the buses including Volvo and EV buses. With this hike, the toll will be collected at the Kaniminike toll plaza.

All the passengers travelling on the Karnataka Sarige buses will have to pay a user fee of Rs 15. While those travelling on Rajahamsa buses will pay Rs 18. Furthermore, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has levied Rs 20 on multi-axle and other buses. Besides this, trucks/buses (two-axle) will have to pay an amount of Rs 460 for one-way and Rs 690 for a round trip within 24 hours. Also, the monthly pass (50 single trips) for a bus accounts to Rs 15,325.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Sees Massive Protest as Toll Collection Begins ‘Without Facilities’

“With a view to offset the cost, KSRTC is constrained to levy a user fee of Rs. 15/- per passenger travelling in Karnataka Sarige buses, Rs. 18/- in Rajahamsa Buses and Rs.20/- in other buses/multi-axle buses. This user fee is applicable only for the passengers travelling in the buses operated exclusively on the express highway," as stated by the Chief Traffic Manager of KSRTC.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation revises user fee for passengers travelling in KSRTC buses operated on Bengaluru-Mysuru new express highway.User fee of Rs 15 per passenger on Karnataka Sarige buses, Rs 18 on Rajahamsa buses & Rs 20 on other buses/multi-axle buses pic.twitter.com/nlmSHhNkwG — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Besides being one of the largest public transport providers in India, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) operates 28 lakh kms through its 8000 schedules.

Read all the Latest Auto News here