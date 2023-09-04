Bengaluru: Namma Metro Starts Extra Purple Line Trains During Peak Hours

Bengaluru’s Namma metro experiences a significant influx of commuters during the weekdays, as it is widely regarded as one of the most convenient modes of transportation within the city. In response to the high passenger demand, Namma Metro has decided to introduce extra train services on its Purple line. Passengers travelling between the Mahatma Gandhi Road station and the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Majestic metro stations will benefit from these additional trains.

Notably, these supplementary trains on the Purple Line are being implemented as a trial initiative, and their success will determine whether a similar expansion will be extended to other metro lines. This announcement was made by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

According to the BMRCL statement, commuters travelling between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station – Majestic and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station can expect relief during the morning peak hours thanks to the introduction of these extra trains. These additional trains will be operational on weekdays, from Monday to Friday.

“In order to provide more convenience to commuters during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations, BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from 1st September 2023. These additional trips are being done on trial basis on the Purple Line," reads the official notification.

These services will have a termination point at the MG Road station. Passengers intending to continue their journey to Baiyappanahalli must transfer to another train at MG Road Station.

For commuters heading towards Baiyappanahalli, which lies beyond Mahatma Gandhi Road, they can disembark at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and switch to the other train. Bengaluru’s Namma metro authorities encourage passengers to utilise this new convenience.

The Purple Line has experienced a significant surge in passenger numbers, particularly during peak hours, in recent times. In response to these commuter requests, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has taken action to address the issue and provide a more comfortable public transportation experience.

Furthermore, the inauguration of the 2-kilometre Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram stretch is scheduled for September. This expansion will establish a crucial connection between Bengaluru East and the central and southern parts of the city.

The Bengaluru Metro network currently spans a distance of 69.66 kilometres, featuring key operational segments. These segments comprise a 39.34-kilometre east-west corridor connecting Krishnarajapura to Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station, as well as a 25.63-kilometre metro stretch running from East Baiyappanahalli to West Kengeri Terminal. Additionally, there is an extra 30.32-kilometre north-south corridor, with the train service extending from North Nagasandra to South Silk Institute.