Bengaluru: Namma Metro to Start Services on RV Road-Bommasandra Route by July

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently started the metro service on the first phase of the Krishnarajapura-Baiyappanahalli line. Now reports suggest that Namma Metro will soon begin services on the RV Road-Bommasandra route.This route, named Yellow Line, is expected to be ready in the next three months and will link RV Road in south Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the southeast part of the city.

Also Read: Now You Can Purchase Mumbai Metro Tickets Using WhatsApp; Here’s Step-by-step Guide

The Yellow Line will start from the RV Road station on the Green Line and intersect with the upcoming Pink Line (Gottigere-Nagawara) at Jayadeva Hospital. Furthermore, the Yellow Line will also intersect with Blue Line at Central Silk Board Station and will then proceed to Bommasandra.

Reportedly, the construction work of this route is 98 percent complete and BMRCL is likely to commence the trial run of the metro in July. While the rail alignment work has been completed on the RV Road-Bommasandra route, works like electricity connection and installation of CCTV are still in progress.

It is worth noting that BMRCL authorities have not officially confirmed the development. This could be due to the fact that model code of conduct is in place in the state for the upcoming assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on May 10.

With the opening of the Yellow Line, Namma Metro will take the rapid mass transit system beyond the existing network comprising East-West (Byappanahalli-Kengeri) and North-South (Nagasandra-Silk Institute) corridors.

The Yellow Line’s 19-kilometer corridor will make the commuting hassle-free for lakhs of travellers as it has 16 stations - Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road), Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Beratena Agrahara, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara, Electronic City, Huskuru Road, Hebbagodi and Bommasandra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro last month. This stretch is the first phase of the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli line and has 12 stations. The footfall on this line is expected to rise by 2.5 lakh per day as it connects Whitefield, the IT hub of Bengaluru, to other parts of the city. BMRCL aims to complete 175 km of Metro network in Bengaluru by June 2025.

Read all the Latest Auto News here