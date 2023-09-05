BGAUSS C12i EX E-scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 99,999

BGAUSS, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched one of its feature-loaded e-scooter C12i EX in India. The company has introduced the vehicle at the introductory price of Rs 99,999 (Ex-Showroom), which will fluctuate in the future.

BGAUSS claims that ever since the electric scooter was released, it has been receiving a positive response from customers and already garnered more than 5,999 advance bookings in just three months. Meanwhile, in case you are interested in purchasing e-scooter C12i EX, customers either can book the electric scooter from the company’s authorized showroom or the same can be done online by visiting BGAUSS’ official website.

BGAUSS C12i EX Battery

Talking about the special elements first, the C12i EX comes with an eye-catching design and has been equipped with cutting-edge technology, which might attract customers. The electric scooter comes with a detachable lithium ION (LFP) battery pack, which will allow the customers to have an easy installation or removable battery process.

BGAUSS C12i EX Range

BGAUSS also claims that the C12i EX can provide a certified ARAI range of 85 Km on full top-up, and features a waterproof, IP 67-rated, electric motor, which can work in extreme conditions such as heat and under heavy dust. The company stated in the official press release that the vehicle has been designed in such a manner that it will provide an unbeatable combination of build quality, style, comfort, performance, safety, and ample storage space.

Here’s What Company’s Founder Says About C12i EX

Commenting on the launch, BGAUSS founder and CEO, Hemant Kabra, said that the company is committed to providing high-performance, safe, and intelligent electric scooters in the country, which will contribute to revolutionizing the EV culture in India. He said the company’s unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in build quality, safety, and performance has brought them at this remarkable position.