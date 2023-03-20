The Indian Railways is planning to introduce the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on the North East Circuit. Beginning March 21, 2023, at Delhi Safdarjung railway station, the 14-night, 15-day “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati" trip will take place. The rail will travel through Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya, totalling about 5,800 kilometres. Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi will all offer boarding and deboarding options for the trip.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train will cover the following places:

Guwahati: Sunset tour on the Brahmaputra River, Kamakhya Temple, and Umananda Temple

Itanagar - Sightseeing

Visit Sivasagar, the Ahom Kingdom, Talatal Ghar, Rang Ghar, and Siva Dol in Sibsagar.

Kaziranga, as well as the Tea Gardens

Unakoti - Rock and stone carvings, as well as the dense Jampui Hills forest

Tripura Sundari Temple, Udaipur, and Agartala’s Ujjayanta Palace

Kohima/Dimapur/Khonoma hamlet

Shillong: Local activities at Umiam Lake

East Khasi Hills, Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, and Mawsmai Caves are all located in Cherrapunji

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, mentioned that travellers could join and disembark at the stations in Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow. On March 23, 2023, this train will make its first halt in Guwahati. Here, travellers will explore Kamakhya Temple, then Umananda Temple, before taking a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

As reported by the news agency, ANI, the train will continue on a nighttime journey to arrive at Naharlagun Railway Station on March 25, 2023, which is 30 kilometres from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, the next stop. On March 26, 2023, the team will travel to Sivasagar, the former capital of the Ahom Kingdom in Eastern Assam. The schedule also includes a visit to the renowned Sivadol in Sivasagar.

In addition, the visitors will visit Jorhat’s tea gardens and spend the night in Kaziranga before going on an early-morning jungle safari in Kaziranga National Park, according to the CPRO of NF Railway.

Additionally, he mentioned that on March 27, 2023, the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will leave from Furkating Railway Station for the state of Tripura, where tourists can visit the well-known heritage sites of Unakoti and Agartala as well as the well-known Ujjayanta Palace. The schedule for the following day includes visits to Udaipur’s Tripura Sundari mandir and Neermahal Palace.

There are three different kinds of accommodations available on the fully air-conditioned train: AC I, AC II, and AC III. CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and other improved security measures are installed on the train.

