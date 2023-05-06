Bharat Gaurav Train Tour: Fare, Facilities And Other Things You Need To Know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is going to start the Bharat Gaurav train under the “Dekho Apna Desh” scheme. Indian Railways is also providing tickets at a discount of 33 percent to passengers to promote this scheme of rail tourism.

IRCTC Patna official Arvind Kumar said that the train will depart from Kolkata on May 20 and passengers will be able to board the train at Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur Junction, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay stations of East Central Railway. The tour will include pilgrimage sites such as Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Vishwamitri river in Vadodara where the Statue of Unity is also situated, Shri Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwaraka, Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga in Somnath, Sai Baba deity darshan in Shirdi and Shri Keshwar Temple in Nashik. The train will return on May 31, making the trip of total duration of 11 nights and 12 days.

For a person travelling in sleeper class, the fare for the trip is Rs 20,060. For someone who opts for AC 3 Tier, the fare will increase to Rs 31,800 and for someone who opts for AC 2 Tier, the fare to be paid is Rs 41,600.

Arvind Kumar has also announced that various amenities will be provided to passengers of the India Pride Train based on their class. These amenities will include lodging in both AC and non-AC hotels, vegetarian meals for dinner, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tea and snacks in the morning and evening, as well as AC and non-AC buses for sightseeing depending on the class. Moreover, security guards, cleaners, and tour escorts will also be present on the train.

To book a trip online, you can visit the website. If you need assistance while in Buxar, you can contact Rakesh Kumar, an officer of the IRCTC, at his mobile number 95348-71396. If you want more information about the trip or to make a booking, you can contact the IRCTC at their office in Biscomaun Tower (Fourth Floor), West Gandhi Maidan, Patna-1, or at phone numbers 9771440056, 8595937727, 8595937711.

Read all the Latest Auto News here