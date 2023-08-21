Bharat NCAP Launch on Aug 22 by Nitin Gadkari, Details Inside

In a move to provide good quality cars and test them before hitting on the roads, the Indian government has taken a major step, and is all set to introduce the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). As per the official details, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari will launch the programme on August 22.

While confirming the news on Sunday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted that Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward in the Government’s commitment to improving road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India. It says the programme aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market.

Purpose of Bharat NCAP

It has been reported that the sole purpose of the programme is to force all car manufacturers to comply with a set of norms, set by the entity in order to make vehicles safer for Indian roads. The decision by the government comes after witnessing a growing demand for safety and well-built qualities in cars by Indian customers.

How Bharat NCAP Will Rate Cars?

Under the Bharat NCAP, any car makers now will be able to evaluate their vehicle’s safety rating by sending them under the programme. The entity will provide the safety rating, after seeing how the vehicle has performed in the car crash test. The programme will work as same as Global NCAP, which rates the car, according to its built quality and car crash test.

The Bharat NCAP will make it easy for every customer to choose a car on the basis of a given safety rating.