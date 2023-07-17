Bharat NCAP to Encourage Production of Safe Cars in India, Claim Various Automakers

Auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have termed the upcoming Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry.

While welcoming the initiative, the automakers noted that it would encourage the production of safer cars in the country.

“We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP," Mahindra & Mahindra President, Automotive Technology and Product Development Velusamy R told PTI.

This initiative of MoRTH will generate equal opportunities and create healthy competition among OEMs to make safer models for Indian customers, he added.

“It is also expected that the government should give some benefits to OEMs that make safer cars to encourage them to continue to do so. This will encourage OEMs to make their cars much safer and offer them to Indian customers at reasonable prices," Velusamy R stated.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said the auto major supports the initiative.

“In principle, the customer information and empowering the customer through authentic information is always a positive and welcome step, so Maruti Suzuki will support it," he noted.

The government has issued a draft notification on the BNCAP which proposes awarding ‘Star Ratings’ to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests.

The government aims to implement the programme from October 1, 2023.

“We believe that Bharat-NCAP is a step in the right direction. While the industry has been proactively pushing for new benchmark safety standards, there is also a growing awareness amongst customers for better safety features which has put further impetus on advancements and introduction of newer norms in the country," a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said.

While most of the OEMs are already following high standards depending on the choice of customers, the introduction of B-NCAP will enable further greater transparency to help in achieving the highest standards of safety, the spokesperson added.