Bhavish Aggarwal Teases New Variant of Ola S1 Electric Scooter

In an exciting development, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, has set the stage on fire with a tantalizing teaser image hinting at a new variant of their highly popular S1 electric scooter. The anticipation is at an all-time high as Ola enthusiasts eagerly await the grand revelation of this mysterious model in July.

The teaser image showcases the already beloved S1 Pro and the recently introduced S1 Air, which has been making waves with its affordability and top-notch features. However, it is the enigmatic variant that has caught the attention of scooter enthusiasts, featuring a sleek small windscreen that adds an element of intrigue and excitement to the upcoming offering.

Announcing our next product event in July. Calling it the #endICEAge show, Part 1!Part 1 of the show would end ICE age in scooters! With S1 Pro, S1 Air and … XXXX 😉😎 And maybe one more thing!😀 pic.twitter.com/7Qz5JRg9I7 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 19, 2023

Ola Electric, known for its innovation and commitment to revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry, is keeping tight-lipped about the specifics of this new variant. However, fans need not wait too long, as more details about this highly anticipated e-scooter are expected to be unveiled next month.

Also Read: Ola Electric Working on Cutting-Edge Helmet Detection System for Enhanced Rider Safety

Adding to the excitement, Ola Electric has also announced the upcoming availability of the S1 Air, a more affordable version of the S1 Pro. Commencing deliveries in July 2023, the S1 Air boasts a 3 kWh battery pack that provides a remarkable maximum range of 125 km. Equipped with a powerful 4.5 kWh electric motor, this exceptional scooter allows riders to zoom at a top speed of 85 km/h.

Ola Electric’s dedication to offering cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and eco-friendly mobility solutions continues to captivate the market. With the impending launch of this mysterious new variant, Ola Electric is once again poised to set new benchmarks and raise the bar for the electric scooter industry. Stay tuned for more updates as the unveiling event approaches, and be ready to witness the next chapter in the Ola Electric success story.