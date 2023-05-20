Bhopal Airport Receives First EVs, Will Replace Internal Combustion Vehicles by 2024: AAI Director

In a move to contribute to a pollution-free environment, and make the campus a zero carbon emission zone, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj airport introduced two electric vehicles.

It is said that airports are the major producers of carbon emissions as they operate on heavy energy consumption. In order to adapt to the transition of EVs, they are putting all the possible efforts. To achieve this goal, the Bhopal Raja Bhoj airport already took the first step and moved in the same direction by switching to completely renewable energy.

AII Director Ram Jee Awasthi Comment On Bhopal Green Airport

AAI’s sole purpose to introduce electric cars to its offices and airports is to minimise dependence on fossil fuels and control vehicular emissions. The General Manager at Airports Authority of India, Ram Jee Awasthi said that the Bhopal airport aims to replace all the vehicles at Bhopal airport with EVs by 2024.

EV Charging Station at Bhopal Airport

Awasthi also informed that AAI will also establish high voltage and fast-charging stations in key areas to satisfy the needs of these cars and other airport stakeholders. He said they will have a parking policy soon, under which they will install EV charging stations on the Bhopal airport campus in order to support the EV culture.

He also revealed that when the decision of replacing vehicles with EV came into power, Airlines also showed the positive sign and expressed an interest about the same. Amid this, the AAI asked the airport authorities to start replacing the vehicles with with EVs.