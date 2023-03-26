Bhopal Metro: Dummy Model to Arrive Next Month; Route, Stations and Inauguration Date

Months ahead of the expected inauguration of the metro project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a mock-up train will be arriving in the city in April. The dummy train will have a single coach and engine. According to a report by Free Press Journal, French multinational Alstom, which is manufacturing the metro coaches for the project will send a dummy model to Bhopal. The company has two plants in Gujarat and Chennai. An anonymous official of the metro corporation told the portal that the dummy model for the Bhopal metro will likely be sent from Alstom’s plant located in Chennai. Alstom will reportedly manufacture 81 coaches, 27 trains of three coaches, for the Bhopal metro project.

After the demonstration of the mock-up metro in Bhopal, it will be later shifted to the metro museum in Delhi, said an official of Madhya Pradesh Metro rail Corporation (MPMRCL). The motive behind this metro mock-up in Bhopal is to aware people of the metro services which are soon going to start in the state. It will give an idea of its appearance, its coach length, and the different facilities provided in the metro.

The Bhopal metro project will have two lines and 28 stations. Line 2 i.e. Purple line will be between Karond Circle and AIIMS whereas the Line 5 or Red line will connect city’s Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha. The construction of the metro rail in Bhopal is currently in progress and is likely to get completed towards the second half of the year.

The Bhopal metro project which is also known as the Bhoj metro project began in May 2013. The consultants for this metro project prepared the Detailed Project Report ( DPR), which was further approved by the Union government in October 2018. It was followed by the tendering process.

The construction of the project is being overseen by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation ( MPMRCL), a venture of the centre and the state government. The Madhya Pradesh government allocated the sum of Rs 710 crore for the metro rail projects in Bhopal and Indore in the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

