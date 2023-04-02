CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Pune Expressway 2023 Honda City ReviewHyderabad Metro2023 Skoda KushaqBMW X3
Home » Auto » Bhubaneswar: First International Flight to Dubai Starts from May 15, Bookings Open
1-MIN READ

Bhubaneswar: First International Flight to Dubai Starts from May 15, Bookings Open

Published By: Mayank Gupta

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 14:40 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Indigo launches direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai (Photo: IANS)

Indigo launches direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai (Photo: IANS)

The maiden international flight from Bhubaneswar airport to Dubai will be started by IndiGo from May 15

The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ticket sales for the flight on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.

IndiGo will operate the service thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The inaugural ticket price is Rs 10,000 per sector, an official said.

Also Read: Kolkata Airport Gets DigiYatra, Check-in with Facial Recognition Tech

RELATED NEWS

“Connectivity is the key to development and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai, which is one of the biggest aviation hubs, will open up a gateway to the world," Patnaik said.

The flight service will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism, he said.

IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said the airline has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares.

Soon, flights to Singapore and Bangkok will also commence, an official said.

Thanking Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for facilitating the services, Patnaik said a large delegation from the state will travel on the first flight to Dubai.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
  2. IndiGo
first published:April 02, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 14:40 IST