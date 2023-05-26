Big Relief For Mumbaikars: No More Stopping at Vakola Signal on WEH, Here's Why

In order to control the traffic in Mumbai and provide seamless commuting facilities to the public, the government has been taking all the possible steps lately. Recently, the road portion of Western Express Highway (WEH) also has been elevated, allowing the public to travel without stopping on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) on their route to Andheri, when passing over WEH.

It has been reported that the under-construction bridge would improve access from Vakola Nullah to Panbai International School on WEH. It is also expected to improve access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Here’s What MMRDA Official Said About Brigde

MMRDA officials informed that the bridge would help in traffic decongestion for east-west dynamic movement by giving faster access to the airport. “It should be open to the public in November, MMRDA official added.

Reports suggested that the work on the bridge is likely to finish by November, and it will be operational for the general public from then only. Some reports also claim that the elevated bridge will have India’s first steep curve span with an orthotropic steel deck supported by stayed cables.

MMRDA Other Project

Meanwhile, MMRDA recently inaugurated the elevated stretch of the SCLR extension from Kapadia Nagar to the forensic laboratory, which is 1.906 km long with four lanes, and the elevated portion from the forensic laboratory to Vakola nullah, which is 1.125 km long with two lanes.

The road has been useful to drivers by easing congestion on Hansbhugra Road, the CST route, and BKC. The improved connectivity between EEH and WEH has also reduced travel time by 45 minutes and saved fuel.