CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Pune Expressway 2023 Honda City ReviewHyderabad Metro2023 Skoda KushaqBMW X3
Home » Auto » Bill Gates Takes Ride in Self-Driving Car, Here's What He Says About it
1-MIN READ

Bill Gates Takes Ride in Self-Driving Car, Here's What He Says About it

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 11:04 IST

Bill Gates takes self drving car test drvie (Photo: Bill Gates/YouTube)

Bill Gates takes self drving car test drvie (Photo: Bill Gates/YouTube)

Expressing his views on the same he said that the machine surely will take over driving sooner rather than later

An American business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates recently get his hands on a self-driving car in the street of London. Seeing the technology he got impressed. Expressing his views on the same, he shared a blog post last week titled Hands Off The Wheel: The Rules Of The Road Are About To Change. In the long opinion piece, he said that the machine surely will take over driving sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Bill Gates ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be Back, Salutes India’s ‘Power of Innovation’

He also wrote in his article that in levels 0-2, a human driver is in full control of the car, but the vehicle can provide assistance through features like adaptive cruise control and lane centering. Level 3 is when the technology starts to move from the driver being in control to the vehicle being in control. By the time you reach the highest level, the car can be fully autonomous at all times and under all conditions—the level 5 vehicles of the future might not have steering wheels at all.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the internet tycoon claims that Wayve is developing a cutting-edge approach to self-driving, a pitch that will hit a tipping point in 10 years. According to Gates, the advent of fully autonomous driving will be a game-changer on par with the development of computers.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bill Gates
first published:April 03, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 11:04 IST