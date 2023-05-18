Billionaire Gautam Adani Flaunts His Luxurious BMW 730 LD DPE Signature in Mumbai, Watch Video

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, despite a significant financial setback caused by the Hindenburg report controversy, recently made heads turn with his extravagant choice of wheels, the top-of-the-line BMW 730 LD DPE Signature. This eye-catching luxury sedan, accompanied by a Toyota Fortuner serving as a security vehicle, was spotted in Mumbai, adding to the allure of Adani’s lavish lifestyle.

The mesmerizing video capturing Gautam Adani’s BMW 730 LD DPE Signature cruising through Mumbai’s bustling streets was shared on CS 12 Vlogs’ YouTube channel. The footage showcases the billionaire’s flagship BMW sedan gracefully maneuvering through traffic signals, while a black Toyota Fortuner with police insignia proudly guards its path. Although Gautam Adani himself was not present in the vehicle, his close aides occupied the car. Despite being one of India’s wealthiest individuals, Adani chooses to travel with minimal security.

The BMW 730 LD DPE Signature is the epitome of opulence and luxury, representing one of the most expensive variants of the previous generation 7 Series. Its exterior design seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with sporty aesthetics, featuring sleek lines, a distinctive kidney grille, and adaptive LED headlights that command attention on the road. The meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect, from the chrome accents to the finely sculpted body, showcasing BMW’s unwavering commitment to precision craftsmanship.

Step inside the cabin, and you’ll be greeted by a world of sheer luxury and comfort. The interior boasts meticulous craftsmanship, featuring high-quality materials, exquisite leather upholstery, and fine wood trim. The seats provide exceptional support and can be adjusted in multiple ways to cater to individual preferences. The ambient lighting sets the perfect mood, while the panoramic sunroof fills the cabin with natural light, creating a sense of openness and spaciousness.

Also Read: BMW R18 Roctane, R12 nine T Breaks Cover, India Launch Soon

Powering the BMW 730 LD DPE Signature is a formidable 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine. This monstrous powertrain delivers an impressive maximum power output of approximately 261.49 bhp and a torque of 620 Nm, working in harmony with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to his BMW 7 Series sedan, Gautam Adani has reportedly acquired a brand-new Land Rover Range Rover Long Wheelbase worth a staggering Rs 4 crore. Adani’s specific choice is the long-wheelbase, seven-seater version of the Autobiography 3.0 diesel, which is among the mid-range variants available in India.

top videos

The Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 3.0 diesel boasts a commanding 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine, capable of generating a maximum power output of 346 bhp and a peak torque output of 700 Nm. Like other variants, it comes equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system as standard. Apart from the Range Rover Autobiography 3.0 diesel, Land Rover’s flagship SUV is available in various other models, including a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six petrol engine and a 4.4-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine. The former delivers 394 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque, while the latter produces an astounding 523 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque.

Adding to the allure of Gautam Adani’s lavish lifestyle, footage captured at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi reveals the billionaire businessman disembarking from another BMW 7-Series before boarding his private jet. Accompanying Adani on this journey was Jugeshinder Singh, the Adani Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Adani’s impressive car collection includes other notable vehicles such as the Toyota Vellfire, Audi Q7, Ferrari California, and Rolls-Royce Ghost, further cementing his status as a connoisseur of luxury automobiles.