Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Delight Their 6-Month-Old Daughter with a New Audi Q7

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu often catches the headline with her luxurious lifestyle and acting skill. This time, the talented actor is in the news after gifting her 6-month-old daughter an expensive brand-new Audi Q7. Her gesture also received an overwhelming response from fans and internet users.

Bipasha also shared a small video on her official Instagram handle, where she was seen taking the delivery of the white high-performance car with her husband Karan Singh Grover. She also captioned the post, saying Devi’s new ride. The actress also thanked the brand in her post.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s Instagram Post

Ever since the clip was posted on the internet, it received thousands of likes in no time. While some fans appreciated the colour of the performance-oriented car in the comment section. Some suggested her to go for Mercedes-Benz SUVs next time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Audi Q7 Price and Powerstrain

A luxury SUV comes at the starting price of Rs 84.70, and goes up to 92.30 lakh for the top-end models. To note, the mentioned prices are ex-showroom and might fluctuate, depending upon the city.

top videos

The company has launched the Audi Q7 in three variations: Premium Plus under the price tag of Rs 84.70 lakh (ex-showroom), and Technology without matrix at Rs 90.63 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top variant Technology can be purchased at Rs 92.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature-loaded SUV is powered by a 3.0L TFSI petrol engine, which churns out a max 335.39bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the four-wheeler can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds.