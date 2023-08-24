BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Bookings Start, India Launch on Sep 7

The luxury car maker BMW is all set to introduce the 220i M Performance Edition on September 7, this year. The company has already confirmed the news, and started accepting the official booking for an exclusively Black Sapphire metallic colour model.

Interested customers will be able to pre-book the Coupe model from the company’s authorized showroom. The vehicle also can be booked online by visiting BMW’s official website with the token amount of Rs 1,50,000. To note, the company has highlighted that the model will hit the market in limited quantity.

BMW 220i M Performance Edition Engine and Power

The four-wheeler is powered by a 2-litre, TwinPower Turbo, four-cylinder petrol engine, which generated a maximum power of 173 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1350-4600 rpm. The company claims that the performance-oriented car can do a 0 -100 km sprint in just 7.1 seconds.

BMW 220i M Performance Edition Design

When it comes to the exterior, the car has been designed in such a manner it will grab eyeballs once it starts rolling on the streets. It comes with an M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, along with other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts, making the car more aesthetic, aggressive, and edgy.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe’s M Sport Pro

Meanwhile, the automaker has been ruling the industry for a long period of time with their similar products. Recently, in May this year, the company introduced 2 Series Gran Coupe’s M Sport Pro model at the starting price of Rs. 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company then claimed that the car would produce a decent mileage of 14.82 kmpl.