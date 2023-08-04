CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » BMW G 310 Motorcycle Range Gets New Color Options in India, Details Here
BMW G 310 Motorcycle Range Gets New Color Options in India, Details Here

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 15:48 IST

New Delhi, India

BMW G 310 Motorcycle Range (Photo: BMW Motorrad India)

All the three models namely BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 GS receive new paint shades in the Indian market

BMW Motorrad India has introduced new color options for its G 310 motorcycle range in the country. All the three models namely BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 GS receive new paint shades in the Indian market. The new color variants can be booked from today across all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

BMW G 310 R Colors

The roadster will now be available in new Style Sport and Style Passion colour schemes. The former will come in Racing Blue Metallic/ Polar White paintwork while the latter will get Granite Grey Metallic paintwork.

BMW G 310 RR Colors

Inspired by the S 1000 RR, it has been presented in new Cosmic Black 2 paint scheme. Needless to state, the bike gets multiple premium features in the form of a Single-cylinder engine, Ride by Wire, Anti-hopping clutch and Riding modes.

BMW G 310 GS Colors

The G310 GS is now also offered in Style Rallye paintwork in Racing Red.

