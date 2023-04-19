BMW i7 M70 xDrive Breaks Cover, Most Powerful All-Electric Bimmer Ever

BMW has unveiled its highly anticipated i7 M70 xDrive electric sedan. The i7 M70 xDrive, which is being touted to be BMW’s most powerful electric car to date, will make its global debut at the Auto Shanghai International Motor Show later this month. BMW’s new all-electric performance model is the latest offering from the company’s M Performance car division. The i7 M70 xDrive has a new-look front bumper and also gets a uniquely styled grille with illumination. Overall, the luxury electric sedan seems to carry an impressive presence as well as sporty characteristics that are usually associated with M Performance cars. BMW’s i7 M70 xDrive looks to offer elegance, comfort and tech in a hyper-luxurious package.

Powertrain and Performance

BMW’s latest electric-powered M Performance model boasts of a 258hp front electric motor and a revised rear electric motor that churns out 490hp. The two electric motors provide the i7 M70 xDrive with an impressive 1,015Nm of torque. The astonishing torque figures come into play during full-throttle acceleration when the M Sport Boost and M Launch Control and functions are activated.

The standard i7 xDrive 60’s dual motor electric drivetrain generates 544hp and 744Nm. BMW i7 M70 xDrive’s main rival, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, also has inferior power figures of 658hp and 950Nm.

The i7 M70 xDrive’s performance makes it an attractive option and the car can do 0 to 100kph in just 3.7sec and reach a top speed of 250kph.

The luxury electric sedan has a uniquely tuned air suspension, four-wheel steering, active roll stabilisation and active roll comfort as featured aimed to improve the ride experience.

Battery and Range

BMW’s i7 M70 xDrive gets its electric energy from a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery which is mounted within the new sedan’s CLAR platform. Reportedly, this battery pack provides the i7 M70 xDrive with an impressive range of between 488km and 560km on the WLTP test cycle.

The electric sedan offers to charge up to 22kW on an AC system and 195kW on a DC set-up. On the DC set-up, you can get a 170km extension in range within 10 minutes.

The German carmaker currently sells the standard i7 xDrive 60 in India at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom, India). So, BMW will most likely introduce the i7 M70 xDrive in the country.

