BMW to Transform M3 & M4 Model Into Fully Electric, Here's What We Know So Far

BMW’s M3 & M4 have been receiving an overwhelming response from customers, all thanks to their outstanding power and refined engines. Now, it has been reported that the company is likely to transform these vehicles into fully electric ones. Yes, you read it right.

Company’s M division’s boss, Franciscus Van Meel told the media that there is a high chance that both performance-oriented M3 & M4 might be turned into EVs. He also indicated that the electric version hit the road only if it will be proved more strong than its internal combustion engine.

Here’s What Company’s CEO Says About M3 & M4 Electric

Informing more about the same, the company’s CEO stated that every time the company creates a new generation car, it beats the previous models in terms of performance. He said if the M3 and M4 will be transformed into pure EV, and has to achieve the desired performance and must surpass ongoing ICE models. If things do not go as per the plan, the company will stick to the fuel models.

In addition, Meel said the BMW is not planning to introduce multiple engine options in the models, But, it will remain to treat customers with one as yet.

BMW M3 & M4 Next-Gen Model Launch

Amid this, customers can expect the launch next-generation model of M3 & M4 models somewhere around in 2027 or 2028.

BMW M3 and M4 Engine

Meanwhile, the current generation BMW M3 and M4 models feature a 3.0-l, litre, inline 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine, which churns out a max power of 503 BHP. The company claims that these cars can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3 seconds. The performance-oriented vehicles come with a top speed of 80 mph (290 km/h).