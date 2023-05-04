BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Petrol Launched in India at Rs 48.90 Lakhs

BMW India has introduced the petrol version of the all-new X1 sDrive18i M Sport in the Indian market at Rs 48.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). The car, which is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, is available for bookings at BMW dealerships and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to start in June.

With a perfect mix of style and functionality, the all-new BMW X1 is an excellent choice for both city driving and exhilarating drives. The M Sport variant of the BMW X1 offers numerous segment-first and best-in-class features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, and a Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system.

The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport has dynamic exterior elements that set the model apart from the rest. Its interior design is driver-oriented, featuring an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours, and futuristic textures, while the cabin’s sporty ambience is further elevated by the M Leather steering wheel, pedal covers in stainless-steel, Individual Roof Lining Anthracite, and Trim with Aluminium Mesheffect. Passengers will enjoy features such as the Welcome Light Staging, Ambient Lighting, Automatic 2 zone A/C, and large glass sunroof. The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport features extensive Driver Assistance Systems such as Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian/Cyclist Protection, and other standard safety features.

The all-new BMW X1 offers more advanced technology and standard equipment compared to its predecessor, boasting a larger build and a much more powerful and expressive appearance. The SAV identity of this vehicle is accentuated like never before by its monolithic design, surface treatment, lines, and elegant exterior. The interior has been significantly improved, boasting a higher level of premiumness and digitalisation.

The 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine under the hood of the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport generates an impressive 134 hp and 230 Nm of peak torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 9.2 seconds. The seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission enables smooth gearshifts, while the Sport Boost mode maximises sporting responses.

Customers of the all-new BMW X1 can also take advantage of optional Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus packages, which cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work, and the BMW Repair Inclusive provides warranty benefits from the third year of operation up to a maximum of five years after the standard two-year warranty period.

BMW India Financial Services offers tailored and versatile financial solutions to cater to the specific needs of each customer, which are available with the all-new BMW X1. The BMW 360˚ Finance Plan offers customers an all-encompassing financial solution within its segment, featuring enticing monthly instalments that begin at Rs 49,999*, guaranteed buy-back options for up to five years, and various flexible term-end opportunities, among other perks, that can be enjoyed.

