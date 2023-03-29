BMW X3 Gets Two New Diesel Variants, Price Starts at Rs 67.50 Lakh in India

BMW India finally launched 5 seater SUV X3 in two new diesel variants - X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport. The company has manufactured the latest model locally. Interested customers can now purchase the mid-size SUV across BMW dealerships in the country.

Talking about the newly launched X3, the BMW Group India president, Vikram Pawah said that the latest X3 has been a trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. These versatile BMW X3 diesel models deliver exhilarating performance and efficiency in a rugged utility vehicle. With the exquisite feel of the interiors along with innovative technologies, the BMW X3 is ready to serve you an experience that’s nothing like you’ve felt before. The X3 packs in unlimited action wherever you go, Pawah added.

The company has introduced the BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine diesel variant at the starting price of Rs 67.50 lakh. While BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport can be purchased at Rs 69.90 lakh. To note, all the mentioned prices are Ex-showroom.

The vehicle is available in four color schemes -Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. Apart from this, the feature-loaded BMW X3 features Sensatec Perforated Upholstery as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige, Black, and Cognac.

The premium mid-size SUV features a 2.0 litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The company claims the car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h. As far as the features are concerned, it comes with a multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and an exterior mirror package. Driver and front passenger enjoys the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. While M Sport comes with an exclusive set interior package like Sports seats, Sensatec perforated upholstery, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, a panoramic glass roof with welcome light carpet.

