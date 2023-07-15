BMW X5 Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 93.90 Lakh

The luxury car manufacturer BMW finally has launched its much-anticipated X5, a facelift model in India. The car has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 93.90 lakh, and goes up to Rs 1.06 cr (ex-showroom). As per the details shared by the brand, the SUV will be produced locally at BMW’s plant in Chennai.

Interested customers can book the car by visiting the company’s authorised dealerships. The same also can be booked through BMW’s official website online. The car is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with mild-hybrid technology.

Here’s What BMW’s President Says About Newly Launched X5

Commenting about the newly launched BMW X5, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “There are no limits to confidence when you’re driving the new BMW X5. The most powerful car in the segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. Exuding a dominating road presence, its confident stature leaves a lasting impression. The newly crafted luxurious interiors underscored by state-of-the-art technology provide an unparalleled elegance that makes the new BMW X5 as convenient and compelling as ever. It has all the ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey.”

BMW X5 Design

BMW X5 undoubtedly comes with an eye-catching, aggressive front fascia, and its illuminated kidney iconic glow grille adds more value to the overall design. The four-wheeler also features the updated matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents and BMW Selective Beam. The new BMW X5 has roof rails and exterior lines in Satin Aluminium trim on the xLine variant.

Talking about the tyres, the company has included bigger 21-inch light-alloy wheels for the new BMW X5, which adds hugely to the car’s road presence.

BMW X5 Engine

The company did not make any changes under the hood. Customers continues to get a 3-litre petrol and a 3-litre diesel six-cylinder engine, equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive options. The former unit generates a max power of 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm.

While the latter one produces a max 282bhp and 650 Nm torque at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm.