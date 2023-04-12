CHANGE LANGUAGE
BMW XM Label Red Edition Unveiled, Most Powerful BMW M Model Ever Made
1-MIN READ

BMW XM Label Red Edition Unveiled, Most Powerful BMW M Model Ever Made

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 13:58 IST

shanghai

BMW XM Label Red (Photo: BMW Group)

BMW XM Label Red (Photo: BMW Group)

BMW XM Label Red is an updated and advanced version of the XM high-performance SUV.

Finally, the luxury and sports car brand BMW unveiled the highly anticipated BMW XM Label Red at the Auto Shanghai international motor show. The vehicle is an updated and advanced version of the XM high-performance SUV. The report says the production about the same likely to start somewhere around August 2023 at the BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina.

While the XM Label Red flaunts the title, which claims that it is one of the fastest and most powerful vehicles ever made for roads, it seems like the car that claims to have a maximum power of 727 bhp and 1,000 NM of peak torque might take the company’s high-performance division on next level.

Amid this, the electric motor inside the vehicle churns out a maximum power of 191 bhp with 279 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as the conventional XM.

The impressive creation of the power is made possible by a newly created 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine coupled with an electric motor built inside the eight-speed automatic transmission. As per the official details, the combustion inside the vehicle is an updated version of the S68 power mill. Apart from this, the powerful SUV is also equipped with BMW’s famed xDrive all-wheel drive technology, which allows the driver to have a smooth and hassle-free drive on rough roads.

first published:April 12, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 13:58 IST