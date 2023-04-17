Bollywood Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene Gifts Herself Brand New Porsche 911 Turbo S Worth Rs 3.08 Crores

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit often grabs the headline through her Instagram post or viral reels. The actor recently gained the limelight after she with her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene brings home a brand new Porsche’s one of the luxury sports cars 911 Turbo S, which comes at the price tag of Rs more than Rs 3.08 crore.

Recently, the couple was also seen roaming around on Mumbai’s street in their brand-new car, enjoying or testing its capabilities. Nene was spotted driving the car while the wife Madhuri Dixit was caught sitting in the front passenger seat.

The super luxury car comes with 3.8 litres, twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 641 bhp and a massive 800 Nm of peak torque. This engine has been equipped with 8-speed PDK automatic transmission with all wheels drive. The brand claims that the car goes 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 330 kmph.

As compared to the standard version of the 911, which generates a max power of 379 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, Madhuri Dixit’s supercar is the fastest one in India as yet.

Talking about the looks, the 911 Turbo S appears very different from other 911 models. In order to make it more muscular and a complete head turner on the street the company has introduced it by increasing dimensions at the front and rear by 45 mm. The car also features redesigned LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED headlamps, which overall enhance the look of the sportscar and the brand logo that shines on the bonnet. Apart from this, the vehicle also comes with 20 inches front wheels, while the rear ones feature a diameter of 21 inches.

Meanwhile, this is not the only fastest car the couple owns. Earlier, a month back, it was reported that the duo purchased a Porsche 911 Carrera S worth more than 1.87 crore.

