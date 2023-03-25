BPCL Launches 19 EV Fast-Charging Corridors in These Southern States in India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced that it has launched 19 EV fast-charging corridors along 15 highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

At approximately every 100 km on the corridors, one can find an EV fast-charging station, a top BPCL official said at an event here on Friday. “The fast-charging stations have been installed between 110 fuel stations which have been divided into various electric corridors." BPCL Executive Director Incharge (Retail) P S Ravi said the company had launched three corridors with 19 fuel stations in Kerala, six corridors with 33 fuel stations in Karnataka and 10 corridors with 58 fuel stations in Tamil Nadu.

“It takes just 30 minutes to charge an EV, giving a driving range of up to 125 km at our fuel stations. Therefore we have maintained a distance of 100 km between two charging stations," Pushp Kumar Nayar, Head of Retail in the South, said at the launch.

Ravi said the fast chargers were easy to use and could be self-operated without any manual assistance, even though support staff would be available if needed.

“BPCL has digitised the entire EV charger locator, charger operations and transaction process through the HelloBPCL app for an online hassle-free and transparent user experience," Ravi added.

The company has launched EV corridors connecting important religious and tourist destinations with cities, such as Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Bandipur National Park in Karnataka, Guruvayoor and Kadampuzha temples in Kerala, Vallarpadam National shrine of Basilica at Kochi, Koratty and Markaz Knowledge City in Thrissur, Kanyakumari and Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai among others.

Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian oil marketing company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India.

Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 energy stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 lubricant distributorships, and 123 POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) storage locations, 54 LPG bottling plants, 60 aviation service stations, 4 lubricant blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

