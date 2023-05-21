British Airways To Start Direct Flight Service Between London and Kochi Soon

In an effort to enhance travel convenience between Kerala and the United Kingdom, British Airways is expected to introduce a direct flight between London and Kochi. Recent reports suggest that discussions have taken place between Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and British Airways, indicating a promising development.

The anticipated launch of this direct service is estimated to take place within a span of three months. This potential addition to the route network holds the promise of eliminating the need for layovers or connecting flights, streamlining the journey and offering travellers a hassle-free and straightforward travel experience between the two destinations.

Furthermore, British Airways has also conducted an assessment of passenger amenities and baggage handling procedures at Kochi airport. Recognizing the long-standing demand for European connectivity among expatriates, Cochin International Airport Limited (Cial) has placed a strong emphasis on expanding its direct flight offerings to various European destinations.

At the Routes World Conference held in Las Vegas in 2022, representatives from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) had a meeting with British Airways representatives. During this meeting, CIAL officials presented detailed information about the airport’s profile and its range of facilities and services.

This new development is expected to bring considerable convenience and comfort to the significant population of Keralites residing in the United Kingdom.

There has been a persistent demand from Malayali communities in the UK for increased direct flight options between London and Kerala. Currently, the only airline providing direct service is Air India, operating three weekly flights between London and Kochi.

Since its inception in 2019, Air India’s direct service has experienced considerable success. However, the route was subsequently altered to Gatwick-Kochi-London. Despite the availability of direct flights, passengers often find themselves dependent on connecting flights via various Middle Eastern airports for their travel needs.

Additionally, due to Air India being the sole operator on the London-Kochi route, airfares on this journey tend to be consistently high. The cost of a round-trip economy class ticket on Air India’s flights between Kochi and London can vary significantly, ranging from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the level of demand.

Following the opening of the country’s health sector to foreigners, more students are choosing to pursue further education in the UK, and there is a significant influx of healthcare personnel from Kerala to the country.

The entry of a new player into the market is anticipated to bring about more competitively priced airfare options for travellers. This development will benefit not only Keralites residing in and around London but also those living in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.