BS6 Phase II Norms: Cars and SUVs Discontinued in India, Complete List Here

The Indian auto industry has been hit by a major shift with the implementation of the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms or Phase II of the BS6 emissions norms from April 1, 2023. As a result, several car manufacturers have been forced to discontinue some of their popular models or specific variants of certain models.

RDE compliance requires all cars and SUVs to undergo testing for emissions in real-world conditions. This has resulted in significant hardware updates for small-capacity diesel engines to comply with the stricter emissions norms, which can be an expensive proposition, making it financially unviable in some cases. Car manufacturers have also decided to discontinue models that were at the end of their lifecycle, as investing in upgrades didn’t make sense.

In light of this development, we bring you a comprehensive list of all cars and SUVs that are no longer available for purchase in the Indian market.

Honda Jazz

Honda discontinued the iconic Jazz in India. The automaker launched Jazz back in 2009. The hatchback was a perfect blend of style, comfort, and features. The 2009 Honda Jazz was offered with a petrol engine. However, it lacked many features in comparison to its competitors. Thus Honda decided to give it an update and introduced a new avatar of Jazz with a diesel unit in 2015.

Honda WR-V

Honda has discontinued the production of the WRV and removed it from its official website. The automaker launched the WR-V back in 2017 in India. However, the vehicle failed to grab the attention of Indian buyers mainly because it was priced at a premium compared to other cars in the same segment, which made it difficult for it to lock horns with its rivals. Furthermore, it lacked features and faced stiff competition in the Indian market.

4th-Gen Honda City

The fourth generation Honda City was launched in India in January 2014 and received a facelift in February 2017. With the launch of 5th generation City, the automaker has discontinued its 4th generation City sedan in India. Throughout its production, Honda never provided an automatic transmission option for the 4th-Gen City diesel, while its competitors always made this feature available to its customers. This further made it difficult for the 4th Gen City to match up with its rivals and comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia, the last remaining D-segment sedan from the brand in India, has been discontinued from the Indian market. The car has been removed from the brand’s official website, signaling the end of an era. The sedan’s discontinuation can be traced back to the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations, which became effective on April 1, 2023. In addition, Octavia’s drivetrain, the EA888 evo3 DQ381-7F, did not meet the updated regulations. Replacing it with the evo4 was not a financially viable option, leading Skoda to pull the plug on the model.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra’s KUV100 NXT has been removed from the market due to lack of sales. This budget-friendly model was Mahindra’s cheapest offering in India. However, the absence of any noteworthy upgrades in recent times has caused it to lose its charm among buyers. Mahindra’s current SUV lineup now starts with the XUV300 and culminates with the XUV700.

Hyundai i20 (Diesel)

Hyundai has made some significant changes to its powertrain lineup for several models, though it hasn’t discontinued any model entirely. The i20 hatchback has said goodbye to its diesel engine and will now run only on petrol. Even the newly launched Verna sedan will also be available in petrol-only variants as the share of diesel cars has decreased significantly over the past few years. For the SUV range starting from Venue and upwards, Hyundai will still offer diesel engines.

Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki has bid farewell to its most economical model, the Alto 800. The preceding version of the Alto 800 had been available for more than a decade and was also the most outdated offering in Maruti’s inventory. Besides, with the latest and substantially improved Alto K10 entering the market, there was a conflict in pricing between the two models. Therefore, Maruti has decided to consolidate its Alto series by discontinuing the low-demand 800cc engine, which none of its other models utilised, and exclusively featuring the K10 model.

Renault Kwid

Renault has recently made some significant changes to its Kwid line-up, discontinuing the 800cc petrol engine due to its lacklustre demand in the highly price-sensitive entry-level segment. The French automaker cited the increasing cost of complying with stringent emissions and safety regulations as the primary factor behind this decision.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan has officially ceased the production of the Kicks midsize SUV in India. This decision came after the automaker had already halted production a while ago, with dealers no longer accepting bookings. As newer and more advanced competitors emerged in the market, Nissan struggled to maintain sales of the Kicks. The Magnite compact SUV is currently the only model being sold by the company in India.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota has brought back its popular MPV, the Innova Crysta, to the market in diesel-only guise after temporarily discontinuing it earlier in 2022. However, it seems that petrol versions of the vehicle have been omitted in its latest guise. Given that diesel has always been the fuel of choice among Innova buyers, the decision not to upgrade the 2.7-litre petrol engine on the Crysta for RDE compliance seems justified. It appears that Toyota has made a conscious decision to target the Crysta at a specific audience, and diesel fits the bill perfectly.

Conclusion

Car manufacturers are not waging a war against diesel, but rather conducting a cost-benefit analysis. To make diesel engines cleaner, they need to add hardware such as advanced catalytic converters and exhaust fluid (AdBlue). In the future, they might even need to incorporate electrification to these powertrains to comply with emission norms which will further make diesel engines even more expensive.

Although diesel engines won’t disappear completely. But the challenges associated with making diesel engines cleaner and the global trend of switching to fully electric vehicles could lead to a decrease in the development of these powertrains in the near future. In the Indian market, turbo-petrol have emerged as a preferred option among enthusiasts, indicating a shift away from diesel engines. As the automobile industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how diesel engines will fare in the face of changing market demands and regulatory requirements.

