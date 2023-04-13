BS6 Phase II Norms: Isuzu Upgrades D-Max V-Cross Range, New Features and Colors Added

Isuzu Motors India has recently revamped its entire line-up of pick-up trucks and SUVs to comply with the new BS-VI Phase II emission norms. In an effort to deliver improved styling, safety, comfort, efficiency and emission control, the company has refreshed its product portfolio by incorporating new features into select models. The ISUZU D-MAX VCross Z 4×2 AT variant has received a boost to its style with the addition of a new colour, ‘Valencia Orange’, to the personal vehicle range.

The ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB models come equipped with set of after-treatment devices, including A-SCR (Active Selective Catalyst Reduction), LNT (Lean NOx Trap), and DPD (Diesel Particulate Diffuser), to manage exhaust gases and particulate matter effectively. Additionally, these models are the only vehicles in their segment to feature an electronically controlled Hot & Cold EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system, which optimizes emission control.

The newly upgraded models also feature an Advanced MID (Multi-Information Display) cluster with Silver Inserts that indicates DPD, DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid), fuel range, instant/average mileage, and GSI (Gear Shift Indicator), among others. These features enable drivers to use the ideal gear in any driving condition, ensuring the vehicle’s optimal performance in terms of torque, fuel management, and drivetrain durability.

Also Read: Isuzu Motors Appoints Indian-origin Rajesh Mittal as President Isuzu Motors India

The ISUZU D-MAX and S-CAB models now come with a “Variable Speed Intermittent Windshield Wiper" system that enhances safety and visibility during rainy conditions. In addition, the commercial vehicle line-up has become more comprehensive, with the introduction of AC variants of the ISUZU D-MAX Super Strong Single Cab Flat Deck and CabChassis models.

The refreshed passenger pick-up and SUV models now come with an ISS (Idle Stop System), low-friction tires, and an Auto Transmission Fluid Warmer (AT Fluid) in automatic variants for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emission levels. The ISUZU mu-X models now come with a newly designed sporty grill, adding dynamism to its road presence.

The ISUZU Hi-Lander model now features a “Climate Control Auto AC unit with integrated controls" and “Rear defogger," adding to the model’s comfort and convenience aspects. Meanwhile, the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross Z (4×2 AT) variant has been enhanced with a host of features, including New Design Black Alloy wheels, Dark Gray ORVMs, and Front Fog lamp garnish, making it more stylish and elegant.

The V-Cross Z (4X2 AT) model is now equipped with Traction Control Systems (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist, taking safety and security to the next level. With the introduction of a new color, “Valencia Orange," the personal vehicle range now features a palette of eight colors for aspiring customers to choose from.

According to Mr. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, “We are excited to introduce our refreshed range of exciting products, which are all set to address the needs of the evolving businesses, emerging urban consumers, and motoring enthusiasts. With the wide range of competent and versatile products, we are sure that there is an ISUZU for everyone." With these upgrades, Isuzu Motors India has set a new benchmark in presenting India with its first-ever lifestyle utility vehicle, the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross.

Read all the Latest Auto News here