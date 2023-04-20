BS6 Phase II Norms: Kia Carnival Discontinued in India, New-Gen Model Launch Later

Kia Carnival was the second vehicle from the brand in the Indian market following the Seltos in 2019. The Carnival MPV probably offered the best experience during long-distance touring. This made it very popular for those buyers for whom comfort was the priority. However, the latest reports suggest that the Korean carmaker has discontinued the hugely popular MPV in India.

Although Kia has released no official statement about the same, but it appears that the brand has discontinued the Carnival MPV due to the more stringent BSVI stage 2 emission standards that came into effect from April 1. It cannot be said with certainty whether Kia will update Carnival’s 2.2L diesel engine to comply with BSVI stage 2 norms in the future.

Interestingly, Kia’s other offerings such as the Seltos, Sonet and Carens have been updated to meet the new regulations. Reportedly, facelift version of the fourth-gen Carnival is expected to make its global debut around January 2024. Kia might ultimately decide to directly launch the facelifted Carnival in India next year.

So it makes little sense for Kia to spend money and resources on Carnival’s older model to upgrade it so that it meets the new emission standards. Kia had showcased the fourth-gen Carnival at Auto Expo 2023 as the KA4 MPV. This concept MPV was very well received in India.

Last month, a test mule of the fourth-gen Carnival’s facelift version was spied in in South Korea. This facelift version will boast of a refreshed design and a new hybrid powertrain. The facelifted Carnival will get new vertically stacked headlamps, a new layout for the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and a redesigned bonnet. The design of the headlamps is quite similar to the one seen on Kia’s EV9 SUV.

But it is worth noting that the dimensions of Carnival facelift appear to be largely unchanged over the current model. At the rear, the Carnival facelift features a new design for the tail-lamps. The Carnival facelift’s hybrid powertrain will comprise of a 1.6-litre petrol engine which will be mated with an electric motor.

