BS6 Phase II Norms: Maruti Suzuki Updates Entire Range with RDE-Compliant Engines

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles has been updated to meet BS6 Phase II emission norms in the country. The entire fleet of the company, including hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and SUVs are now compliant with the new BS6 Phase-II Real Driving Emissions (RDE) regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well.

Commenting on the rollout of the updated Maruti Suzuki range, Mr. C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles. Be it with the Advanced Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology, Progressive Smart Hybrid or Intelligent Electric Hybrid system. The Government of India’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan."

All the RDE-compliant Maruti Suzuki cars will boast of an enhanced On-board Diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction.

Besides the regulations update, the country’s largest automaker has also significantly enhanced the safety of the occupants by making Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system a standard feature across its entire portfolio in India. For the unversed, ESC automatically detects when a driver is losing vehicle control under challenging driving conditions and helps in maintaining traction with road by optimally controlling engine output and braking force to each wheel.

“During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping our cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally. With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well,” added Raman.

Maruti Suzuki currently retails 15 products ranging from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MUVs. It recently launched the Fronx mini-SUV in the Indian market and will also soon be launching the Jimny off-roader SUV in the country.

