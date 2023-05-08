Bugatti's Record-Breaking Hyper Sport Cars Return Home: A Legendary Reunion in France

Bugatti builds one of the fastest and most exclusive cars in the world. The brand has earned a reputation for crafting vehicles with lightning speed that have shattered world records. Bugatti cars are built in Molsheim, France, which is considered the birth place of the company. Recently, the place welcomed a special Bugatti customer with a unique collection of Bugatti cars. The customer owns each of Bugatti’s three world record-breaking hyper sports cars.

According to Bugatti, the customer, whose name has not been shared, wished to bring his special Bugatti collection to Molsheim “to reunite them with the place where they came to life and the team who made it possible”.

The customer’s exclusive lineup includes the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport World Record Edition, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition and the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. These cars are part of the Singh Collection from Punjab, India, and were driven to the Château Saint Jean.

Ettore Bugatti, the founder of Bugatti, used to receive his customers at Chateau Saint Jean and celebrate their purchase. The company has still kept the tradition alive and provides Bugatti’s owners a special experience at the historic place.

Also Read: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal’s Luxury Car Collection: From Ferrari Roma to Lamborghini Urus

Coming to the cars, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport set a world record by clocking 431.07 kmph back in 2010. Three years later, Bugatti’s Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse earned the distinction of being the fastest open top car to reach the speed of 408.84 kmph.

Another record-breaking machine by Bugatti, the Chiron Super Sport 300+, became the first production series car to cross the 300mph (482.80 kmph) mark.

All the three unique cars were displayed at Bugatti’s home in France. But these were not the only cars in the customer’s collection. The owner also brought their Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang and the Divo to Molsheim.

The collector was welcomed by Pierre-Henri Raphanel, former racing driver who drove the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport at the Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany in 2010 and set a record. Raphanel met the customer and recalled his experience of breaking the record.

On visiting Bugatti’s birth place, the customer said, “Every time I come to Molsheim, I not only feel part of the Bugatti family, I feel part of Bugatti history. With these cars reunited where they first came to life, I felt an even stronger connection to the brand’s incredible legacy. My cars returned home, but the team made me feel as if I had also returned home – it’s a truly incomparable feeling”.

Read all the Latest Auto News here